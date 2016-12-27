4th Annual Hair Cuts for Humanity in honor of Mr. Eugene (Pops) Fleisher Franklin Park Lincoln

Mike Colbert of Franklin Park Lincoln spearheads give-away that feeds and clothes 75 families

By Online Editor -
0
4
Mike Colbert helped make sure the boxes were packed with enough food to feed a family.

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN
Journal Staff Writer

Franklin Park Lincoln, Word of Faith Ministries, and Tabernacle of Faith Worship Center, held their fourth annual Christmas give-away, and Haircuts for Humanity, on Friday December 16, at, 701 W. Central. The 2016 give-away was in honor of Eugene Fleisher, the founder of Franklin Park Lincoln, who recently passed.

Surrounded by food, water, and coats, Irma Colbert packs noodles into each of the boxes.
Surrounded by food, water, and coats, Irma Colbert packs noodles into each of the boxes.

One by one, families poured into the church to be greeted by volunteers, Aaron Layson, Donnell Porter, Margaretta Simms, Johnny Brown, and Shawn Oates, who packed their boxes with turkeys, potatoes, bread, water, and numerous other items.

Leaving the church with food and coats are Ronald Roberson, and Liz Long.
Leaving the church with food and coats are Ronald Roberson, and Liz Long.

Terry Sutton, pastor at Word of Faith Ministries, told The Toledo Journal they had enough food for 77 families, and would gave away over 600 coats, gloves, and hats. In addition, anyone who wanted a haircut, or a manicure, could receive it free, and they were fed a free hot meal, courtesy of Ruby’s Kitchen and Marty McCabe of Auto Cloth.

While the people either waited to have their boxes packed, or haircut, or nails done, the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers spoke to them about how to avoid gun violence, and bullying, Pastor Sutton said.

Mike Colbert, salesman at Franklin Park Lincoln said the event was in honor of Mr. Fleisher, who was always willing to help people in the community. “This is really a great event that Mr. Fleisher would be proud of,” Mr. Colbert said.

Working tirelessly among the other volunteers was Mr. Colbert’s wife, Irma. “It feels so good to be able to help people in need. And Christmas time is the best time of the year to do it,” she said.

4th Annual Hair Cuts for Humanity
1 of 8
Helping people get their commodities are, from left, Pastor Terry Sutton, Kim Harris, and Irma Colbert.
Volunteers quickly packed boxes so families didn’t have to wait long. Clockwise are, Kendrick Bankston, Johnny Brown, Chaunia Sweeny, and Margaretta Simms.
Shawn Oates not only helped packed boxes, but he helped carry them to people’s car.
Mike Colbert, Jr. gives an excited, Maggie Sadowy a manicure. Maggie’s family are, from left, siblings, Phoebe, and Ty, mom, Aby Sadowy, holding Mary Therese, and August.

Aby Sadowy and her children attended the event to get coats. But when she arrived, she received much needed food, as well as the coats. And her daughter Maggie would get a free manicure.

“My husband was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, so we’re on a very limited income,” she said. “And Maggie is so excited about getting her nails done. I’m really grateful for today,” Mrs. Sadowy said.

Pastor Jim Williams, III and wife Carletta are of Tabernacle of Faith Worship Center, and partner with Franklin Park Lincoln and Word of Faith Ministries.

 Special thanks to 2 Men and a Truck for delivering all of the food and unpacking it.

            Mr. Mike Colbert thanks The Toledo Journal for their support.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY