50 Shades of Pink Fashion Show and Luncheon to benefit breast cancer research

On Saturday September 23, 2017, Paulette Carter hosted a 50 Shades of Pink Fashion Show Luncheon at Aria Banquette Hall located on Telegraph Rd., an establishment that Mrs. Carter and her daughter Michelle Carter has owned for over three years,

“This event is for Breast Cancer Research and a portion of the proceeds will be donated for research and the cure for breast cancer,” said Paulette Carter.

Adding, “As African American Women, I think it is important for us to be aware of breast cancer and be proactive in supporting a cause that will lead to more research for the cure. And, we all have a friend or family, who have been stricken by breast cancer, and/or is a survivor. So, it is important to have, and support events like these that will raise awareness to the subject at hand,” emphasized Mrs. Carter.

Over 50 people and vendors attended the afternoon event that included Chico’s Fashions and Beb Hooker of D-Hookup donated clothing for the show.

Maria Glover of Harmony Collection was a vendor and a fashion designer; had her mother modeling a article of clothing that she designed.

Michelle Carter said that the 50 shades of Pink is and event that her mother Paulette brought to fruition. It is the first year and it turned out to be a good event says Ms. Carter; the fashion show has been awesome the participants look great as well as the luncheon was well prepared. Hopefully, it will become an annual event, next year we look forward to being able to host event and increase the turnout as well as increase awareness for research and cure purposes for cancer.

Cancer survivor and model, Sheree Holden was contacted and asked to be apart of such a great event and cause. it was brought to attention that next year’s event, models will all be Cancer Survivors. “I was diagnosed 10 years ago, I had a full hysterectomy and went through the chemotherapy and I have been cancer free for 10 years now; it is definitely an honor and a privilege to be present to be apart of an event of this magnitude.