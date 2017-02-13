By Christopher T. Matthews

Angela Davis, activist, scholar and author spoke last Saturday, February 4, 2017, as the keynote speaker to over 600 for the University of Toledo’s Division of Student Affairs, Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Toledo Chapter of Links Inc., and the Study Hour Club black history month kick-off and luncheon.

As a distinguished Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness at the University of California at Santa Cruz, Ms. Davis spoke on ‘The State of Black America: Views From a Political Activist.”

She noted that, we can’t forget the origins of our current state, i.e. to get a deeper sense of it, we have to remember colonialism and how it shaped the history of this country, not to mention slavery and it’s long lasting effects. Because, the two cannot be separated from each other, nor can they be separated from the first, indigenous people of North America.

Professor Davis also highlighted that Black History is history for the struggle of freedom. It is a history for a struggle for freedom that spans many histories, that continues to act as a intertwining conduit with other stories of freedom and equal rights and justices movements, such as the Immigrant Race Movement, Racial and Gender Justice Movement, the LBGTQ Movement here in the USA, all the way to the Justice of the occupation of Palestine, in the Middle East.

She urged her listeners that, this is a time that progressive white people should remind themselves and those white people, who may not be so progressive, that they have a chance to stand on the right side of history. “Because it seems to me that what we are witnessing in Washington, in the White House, is the last gasp of a dying culture of white male supremacy.”

University of Toledo president, Sharon Gaber, felt that this was a fantastic time and experience to hear Angela Davis. “To take a look back to where we have been, where we are and to ponder where we are going. This is important to us at the University of Toledo. Everything that we are doing here is to promote inclusion, and recognize the diversity that exist ,not only here at the University, but across the country and the globe for that matter,” she said.

Kaye Patten, PhD, senior vice president for Student Affairs for UT, explained that, this was a kickoff of Black History Month. “We always celebrate in this manner and it is humbling and a honor to have Angela Davis here as our guest speaker,” she stated.

Community activist and Black Lives Matter Movement representative, Julian Mack, felt it as an honor to be in the presence of the woman, the myth the legend; Angela Davis, one who has been involved with pushing for political power for African Americans. He went on and said, “It is a monumental moment for Toledo. It reaffirms the work that is being done here in Toledo; we peacefully shut down I-475 on Friday, February 3, 2017, for a brief period of time to acknowledge the work that needs to be done in regards to the struggle of blacks lives present and past.”

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson was honored to be present and see history in the making. She had the fortune to have heard her speak in the past, as a student, at Spelman College. She further elaborated, “And, to be in the presence of a wonderful, thoughtful, scholar, who expands upon the human condition, not only locally, but internationally. And, to hear her now continuing the call for us to be a part of history, to remember our history and to stand up and plan for the future.”

Alexis Means of channel 13 was the Mistress of Ceremonies, along with Kaye Patten, and Dr. Gaber, UT president, who gave a warm welcome to the those in attendance.

The University of Toledo Gospel Choir performed and invocation was given by Rev. Ireatha Hollie, Toledo Chapter of Links Inc.