Area Office on Aging host to 700 for senior holiday party

Christopher T. Matthews

A record sell-out crowd of over 700 seniors enjoyed a formal sit-down holiday party luncheon, on December 2, 2016, hosted by Area Office on Aging at the Premier Banquet Center on Heatherdowns Blvd.

Entertainment was provided by singer Marcia Bowen, DJ One TyMe, the Manhattan Dance Company, and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus. Billie Johnson CEO and President of the Area Office on Aging says this is one of our larger events it is an opportunity and are way of thanking all of the Retirees who work with us and donate so much of their time and talent to us for the sake of the community.

When asked why the Area Office On Aging is so important to the community, Ms. Johnson responded, “Our aim is to help the older adults to remain in their own living arrangements as long as possible, by providing a variety of services and programs with home health care and social work included.”

She continued to explain that, their organization doesn’t believe that older adults need to go to nursing homes and similar institutions before it’s their time. “But, when the times come, we make sure the resources and conduits are available for them,” Ms. Johnson said.

“All in all, a majority of retirees want to stay in their communities. They are productive and our aim is to keep them involved in their community. Because, they have so much wisdom and other things to offer that are conducive to the overall growth and development of the community, emphasized,” Ms. Johnson.

Garland Watkins who attended for the, second time, heard about the party from his sister in law. “I really enjoyed it the first time around. It is a good event for the elderly to participate in, it’s a way to fellowship, enjoy each others company, not to mention the food and entertainment,” he stated.

In addition, Mr. Watkins feels that, if you have never attended this event it is a opportunity to interact with others and break up the monotony.

Second time attendee, Sandra Hayward, said, “I enjoy it because I get to see a lot of people whom I a have not seen in awhile. The food is great and the entertainment is even better. And, I would like to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The Area Office on Aging would like to invite all retirees, family and friends to all of their events that take place throughout the year. If interested, please contact 419- 382-0264.