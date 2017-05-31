Featured image: Left are, Arthur Taylor Jr., and his mom, Mattie Taylor, who was instrumental at getting six people nominated for the “Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award.” Accompanying them are the nominees, and representatives from the organizations that sponsored them.

By Journal Staff Writer

Area seniors were honored, and awarded for their volunteer service at Medical Mutual’s, “Outstanding Senior Volunteer Awards,” held on Wednesday, May 17 at The Inverness Club, 4601 Dorr St.

Medical Mutual, annually, recognizes senior citizens who volunteer their time, to help others. To be awarded the “Outstanding Senior Volunteer,” organizations submit the names of the potentially qualifying candidates, who must be over 60 years of age.

Mattie Taylor, director at the Spencer Lucas County Senior Nutrition Program, is no stranger to volunteerism; being that she has received over 200 awards in the area, as well as other fields. She was instrumental at getting six seniors nominated by local organizations in hopes of winning the “Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award.

“These seniors reach out to help others, and I wanted them to be recognized for their services, and each of the six are very important to the community,” she told The Toledo Journal.

Nominated for “Outstanding Senior Volunteer Award,” and their sponsors were, Louretta Vovie, Western Lucas County Clinic, Henry Norwood Jr., West Missionary Baptist Church, Georgia Rogers, Careers Chapter YCI, James Evans, Spencer Neighborhood Center, Clynell Robinson, Valley Spencer Lucas County Senior Nutrition Program, and Beatrice Grace, Second Baptist Church, Monclova, Ohio.