Submitted by: Greg Hopkins, Scholarship Chairman and Dana Baker, President

Former Toledo Early College and soon to be Kent State University student, Ashtoni Mayes was awarded a scholarship from The Par Breakers Golf Club. Par Breakers is one of Toledo’s oldest African American golf clubs.

Ashtoni has a resume that any parent would be proud of. In addition to graduating with a 3.19 grade point average, her community service activities were outstanding. She is a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters; Clean Your Streams where she assisted with cleaning the trash out of the river; I Hate Trash where she and others walked with trash bags and gloves and picked up trash throughout the city; assisted kids at the YMCA with Christmas shopping; worked with the Young Women of Excellence on their clothing drive and many more church activities that are too numerous to name.

Ashtoni, the daughter of Angela Mayes and Clifford Mayes plans to major in Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. Serving the community has been and continues to be a priority for this hard-working student. Although Ashtoni struggled as a freshman, she regrouped and now knows what it takes to achieve excellence. The Par Breakers scholarship committee are proud of your accomplishments and wish you well in all your future activities. We have no doubts that Ashtoni will be successful and give back to someone less fortunate so that they have a chance to succeed.