What are Soul Ties? What is the scriptural basis for understanding soul ties? How are they formed? Are they good or bad? Are there any dangers in soul ties? Let’s break this down? Soul ties are formed when two or more persons become bonded together.

Some soul ties are good and others are bad. Good soul ties are the ones between children and parents, husbands and wives, and friends with friends. Great soul ties are founded upon the laws of love. In marriages, God purposes that a man and a woman be joined and the two shall become one.

The Bible declares in marriage what God has joined together let no man put asunder. Thus divorce violently rends soul ties which God created. This tearing is what causes such pain, sorrow and trauma in divorce.

Friendship soul ties are good as long as they are based on godly love. For example, when you are married and the love of or concerns of your friend are more important than your husband or wife you have a perverted soul ties with your friend.

Good soul ties are founded upon love; evil soul ties are founded on lust. Through sexual relationships outside of marriage, demonic soul ties are forged. Those who engage in sex outside of marriage become the one flesh which God purposely solely for a husband and wife. Through adultery, an evil soul tie is created in lust, and this demonic soul tie destroys the holy union, which is based upon mutual love and trust. When love and trust are betrayed through adultery, it is very difficult to restore the shattered bonds of marital oneness.

Remember, any soul ties you have make sure they are the right ones by making sure they are based on the love of God.

Question 1)

Dear Dr. Sam,

My friend complains all the time about her husband, I try to support her but it is starting to get out of hand what should I do? (Nikki, 50)

Answer)

Dear Nikki,

First of all she should not be telling you anything about her husband in a negative matter. A lot times women talk to their girlfriends about their marriage relationships, and so on which can be an evil soul tie because you’re breaking a marriage covenant, by talking about her husband and he does not know about it. Let her know that you are not comfortable talking about her husband and marriage, but you are there for her if she needs you.

Question 2)

Dear Dr. Sam,

Can a soul tie ever be broken? (Albert, 39)

Answer)

The answer is yes.

Albert, a soul tie can be broken with prayer, letting go, admitting you have one and dealing with it. Sometimes, they are hard to break but it can be done. Albert, deal with it immediately and be thorough. The wrong soul ties are nothing to play with because they can cost you love, opportunities, careers and a whole lot more.