ASSETS graduates 14 entrepreneurs business ready at 50th ceremony

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

“People need to improve their quality of life through decision making of their own. The best way this can be achieved is starting their own business,” Frank Ulrich, retired business owner, and one of the founders of ASSETS of Toledo, told The Toledo Journal at their 50th graduation ceremony. The event was held on Friday, December 2 at Toledo Mennonite Church, 5501 Nebraska.

A Service for Self-Employment Training and Support, ASSETS, graduated 14 people from their 13 week course that teaches them how to successfully start, and run their business.

From writing a business plan, to marketing, to networking, to getting loans, students learn the ‘ins and outs’ to operating their business, from business owners.

Once students graduate, they can still receive mentorship from ASSETS active alumni association.

Fran Schrock, co-founder said that, in 1999, she and a friend came to Toledo, from Chicago, on a regular basis to shop. But, always felt that she wanted to do more in the city, than just shop, go home, and forget about Toledo.

Ms. Schrock had saw similar programs to ASSETS in other cities, and thought that such a program would prove valuable to the city.

“The program has really grown over the years,” she said. “It’s like a dream come true,” Ms. Schrock said.

Olivia Holden, executive director of ASSETS, said, “We teach them how to go into business, and keep it running. Even if they already have a business that’s no longer in operation, we’ll help them get in back to operation. You may know your trade, but you may not know the business aspect to your trade; that, we can teach,” she said.

Tera Johnson, and her husband, Markeith, were two of the 14 graduates. Together, she and her husband operate a graphic design business for websites, while Ms. Johnson, also operates another business; Cheesecakes in a Jar, to be specific.

“I don’t want to continue working for people, helping make their business successful, so I wanted to start my own and become successful,” she said.

Over the 13 weeks of attending classes, twice a week, Mrs. Johnson admits there were times she wanted to quit, because simultaneously, she worked a ‘9 to 5,’ “but my desire to start my own business was stronger than quitting. I learned so much in the program,” she said.

The graduates were Pasha Byrd, Tomica Carn, Felecia Colbert, Donnie Glover, Cass Harris, Ketha Harrison, James Johnson Jr., Caprice Jones, Mary Ann Mackey, Stacy Mitchell, Edward Pettaway Jr., Bomani Sankofa, Bethany Stockard, and Joe Wright.