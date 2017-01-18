BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

For the second year, the Ben E. Williams Basketball Invitational gave attendees more than their money’s worth.

Held on Wednesday, December 28, during area school’s winter break, at the Ben E. Williams Fieldhouse, inside of Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd, 16 teams battled it out, for a chance to hoist the winning trophy high into the air.

Teams that played against each other were King Elementary Cougars vs Ollie Nicole, Chase STEM Academy vs Early Bird Basketball, TPS Special Olympics vs T-Rockets, the junior high teams of Lima vs Rogers, and GESU Christian vs Scott, varsity girls teams, Detroit Henry Ford vs Scott Varsity Girls, junior varsity boys, MLK Cleveland vs Scott, and the varsity teams of MLK Cleveland vs Scott.

Dr. Carnel Smith, principle at Scott High School, told The Toledo Journal, the event is in its second year, and serves as a fundraiser for the school’s athletic department.

“Although this is a fundraiser, we want the kids to have fun, but this is also a way to honor our legendary coach, Ben Williams,” he said. “Over the years he has touched the lives of so many people either through athletics, or by humanitarian efforts,” Dr. Smith said.

“This is such an honor,” Coach Williams said. “I’m just glad the kids have an outlet to enjoy themselves,” he said.

The Toledo Journal asked Coach Williams if watching the games gives him a desire to return to coaching, he simply laughed and said, “No, I’m just here to enjoy.”

During his 24 years of coaching, 1974-1998, at Scott, his overall record was 429 wins and 128 losses.

Coach Williams won 11 city league championships, nine districts and five regional titles, and won the state championships in 1990.