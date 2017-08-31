Books 4 Buddies presents first scholarship

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

Books 4 Buddies is the non-profit that’s know for giving away free books to young men, and encouraging them to improve literacy skills by reading. The organization has added awarding scholarships to its humanitarian cause.

Saturday, August 12 had the organization, and its partners Toledo Public Schools, TPS, Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority, LMHA, and Alpha Phi Alpha, reading and giving away books, serving food, as well as awarding the Books 4 Buddies first annual scholarship, at the Birmingham Terrace, on Toledo’s East Side.

Laneta Going, president and co-founder, told The Toledo Journal in order to qualify for the scholarship, a student must live in LMHA housing, and attend TPS. When he or she meets those two qualifications, the applicant must get two letters of recommendation, and finally submit an essay about his love for the community.

Toure’ McCord II, co-founder and Ambassador for Books 4 Buddies, and grandson to Mrs. Goings, became the face of the organization when it was establish in 2012, when he was just in the Eighth grade. Currently, a sophomore at the School of Visual Arts in New, York, NY, and majoring in film and photography, he still remains involved in the organization.

“It feels great to be a part of awarding the scholarship,” he said. “My goal is to inspire, and influence young people in believing they can become successful,” Toure’ told The Toledo Journal. “In the near future, I really want to get to know everyone that becomes a part of our program, and I want them to get to know me. I want to open myself up to them, and give any advice they may need to help better themselves,” he said.

Trayeau Boyce, a 2017 Waite grad,.was the first recipient of Books 4 Buddies first annual scholarship. “I’m excited, and honored to receive this scholarship,” he said.

Trayeau will be attending the University of Toledo in the fall of 2017. Although his major will be listed as undecided, the recent graduate said he’s leaning towards majoring in engineering with plans on becoming an Environmental Engineer.