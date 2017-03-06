Bowsher showcases student talent and makes an impression for future recruiting

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

Besides showcasing the artistic talents of Bowsher High School students, as well as those from the elementary schools that feed into the high school, the purpose of the Bowsher Area Fine and Performing Arts Event, held at 2200 Arlington Ave., was to recruit future students, according to Teri Sherwood, principal at Bowsher.

Held on Saturday, February 25, students, parents, and members of the community, who love art, and the performing arts, walked around the school and visited the many venues throughout the building. Visitors were treated with a multitude of cultural venues that included everything from paintings, and drawing displayed in the hallways, to musical performances by elementary, and high school bands, to an opera performance, held in the lobby. The other activities included face painting, a paper making station, a pancake breakfast, and more, all of which were to help keep the interest of those in attendance.

Principal Sherwood also told The Toledo Journal about their Gifted Program, which identifies students in fifth and sixth grades, with high academics. The program allows those who qualify, and are interested, to enroll. Once in the program, they attend various artistic classes at Bowsher on a daily basis, until 11:00 a.m. She said a student could actually take classes at Bowsher for four years, before entering high school. “This process would make it easier for kids to transition into high school,” she said.

Impressed with the activities at the school was Amarius Robinson, and Ju’Don Pratt, both 10 years of age.

“I’m having so much fun today,” Amarius said. “I’m going to tell my parents I want to go to Bowsher when I get older,” he said.

Ju’Don repeated a similar sentiment by saying, “It’s really cool here. I’m asking my parents if I can go to Bowsher.”