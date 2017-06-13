Boys and girls compete in Division I meet

By Christopher T. Matthews

Journal Staff Writer

On May 20, 2017 St. Francis de Sales High School was wrapping up the Boys and Girls Division I District meet of Toledo, a two-day event that started preliminary events on the 19th of May and was open to all of the Division I Schools.

John Hall Athletic Director of St. Francis said, “We have been hosting the event over 18 years, although we are not in the league we lend our site to Division I schools for their Track and Field events.”

Deosjah Brown 17 year old Jr. who attends Rogers High School and has been Pole Vaulting since her sophomore year and just recently got the best record in the school at nine feet and six inches.

She made it to the last day of districts and she has aspirations to make it to the State Tournament. When asked her thought on the sport of pole vaulting Deosjah responded with, “It is a very frustrating sport. If you listen to the direction that the coaches provide it gets easier, if you do what they tell you to do. If you do that, then you will catch on to the sport.”

In addition, she thinks it was an easy sport but paradoxically, in the same whim it wasn’t because of the various things you have to take into consideration in such a short period of time, while executing the maneuvers that come with the process of pole vaulting.

“And, if you are new to the sport don’t give up, just focus on the procedure and you will rise in the sport,” she explained.

Start’s Relay Team members said that they had been practicing and working hard to do the best they could do to make it to the regionals. “We have been practicing on our 4 x 400m, and 4 x 200m relays more; we have the top time in the 4 x 100m currently at 44.1 seconds, and we place second to Perrysburg in the 4 x 200m with 1 min and 32 seconds.

“Stay positive, motivate yourself and others and give thanks to God for being able to wake up, is the advice that Start Relay Team has for the upcoming athletes in the field.”

James Brown 19 year old senior and Corvon Williams a 17 year old junior of Woodward Polar Bears have been running since junior high school and they would like to see others get more involved in the sport. They expressed how it takes hard work to be in the track field sport but they have had to switch some things up with their relay team to get the maximum results.