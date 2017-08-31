Calvary Baptist Church gives away 150 book bags

By Journal Staff Writer

With less than a week away from the start of school, Calvary Baptist Church, 702 Collingwood Blvd, under the leadership of Pastor Floyd Smith, launched their aggressive plan to make sure children will have book bags on the first day of school.

Saturday, August 12, found the church’s parking lot being ground zero for the implementation of their plan. According to Shirley A. Taylor, a member of the church’s deaconess board, the giveaway was inspired by her grandson, Bryan Williams Jr.

Heading up the effort of the day was Willie Tucker, deacon. He said in addition to the free book bags, hot dogs, chips pop, and corn on the cob were also given away.

“We try to do community outreach, within our neighborhood, and specifically the schools,” he told The Toledo Journal. Deacon Tucker added that Jones leadership Academy, Stewart Academy for Girls, and King Academy for Boys are the specific schools they try to make the recipient of their outreach efforts.

Floyd Smith, senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, said, “It’s important for people of God to do outreach. We want the community to know they have someone to turn to in times of need.”

Also in attendance was Dr. Romulus Durant, superintendent of Toledo Public Schools. He said, “This is an exciting time of year for children. We want them to feel comfortable on that first day of school, and not feel left out when everyone else in the class is pulling school items, and he or she don’t have a particular item. That’s why I’m thankful for the effort of Calvary Baptist Church.”