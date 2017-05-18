BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

When six-year old, Dalunta Nobles, received an award for perfect attendance at Center of Hope Family Service Inc., after school program, on Wednesday, May 3, at Old Orchard Elementary School, 2402 Cheltenham Rd, he began dancing, and flashing his medal to the audience.

The same excitement was displayed by nine-year old, Anthony Terrell when he received two medals for his advancement in reading and math.

Although seeing kids excited about attending an after school program, and excelling in reading and math, may be quite foreign to many, Dr. Tracee Perryman, executive director of Center of Hope Family Service Inc., is used to the excitement.

She told The Toledo Journal, “We incorporate learning into cultural enrichment. Children see themselves in the learning process, they see the relevance, and how it ties into their lives in school, and out of school,” Dr. Perryman said.

Dr. Romules Durant, superintendent of Toledo Public Schools, said of the program, “Everybody has a tutorial, and everybody offers recreation. But Center of Hope’s program is customized to the individual. Their focus on cultural awareness has truly separated them from others. Center of Hope has invested in our community, and their performance in our school has exceeded my expectations.”

Dr. Keith Burwell, president of the Toledo Community Foundation, said of Center of Hope’s program, “When we, The Toledo Community Foundation, look at the philanthropic daughters that have been entrusted to us, by the community, we look for results; but too many times, people focus on numbers. We, The Toledo Community Foundation, look at what those numbers mean when it comes to the individual. And so for us, we look at the programs they do around education, and workforce development, juvenile justice, and we see results that are bringing positive changes, not just for the individual, which is the first critical piece, and not just for the family, but for the entire community.”

Mesha Bolden, Delante Nobles’ mom said, “He loves the program and the teachers. He’s definitely more excited about learning.”

“Anthony’s reading skills have greatly improved,” said Moelissa Young, Anthony Terrell’s aunt. He’s so excited about the program that he doesn’t want to miss a day,” she said.