By Christopher T. Matthews

Last Friday, December 9, 2016, the Mayor of the City of Toledo, as well as, the officials of Toledo City Parks gathered, along with residents, for a tree lighting ceremony at Ottawa Park Ice Skating Rink.

Open to the public; the event was family, friendly with popcorn, hot cocoa, and horse and carriage rides for participants on that cold December evening.

Lisa Ward, commissioner of parks and recreation, said that, the Ottawa Park Ice Rink has been there since 1969, and they just finished renovating the rink, so it has a brighter, newer and cleaner feel. “Tonight is our third annual tree lighting ceremony, and the Mayor of Toledo will be present to flip the switches on to illuminate the park for the holiday season,” said commissioner Ward.

Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson stated, “I am here to light up the trees which is Park, this is a city tradition, and get the holiday season started. Each year it is getting bigger, and it is nice to see the finish product of our recently upgraded Ice Skating facility. So, I look forward to the rest of the event and getting the season started in good spirit.”

She added, “This is one of the many things that we are doing for the city of Toledo, to illustrate that this is a good place to live and family friendly.”

Tree Lighting 1 of 5

Mark Sobczak, chief of staff for the City of Toledo said, “This is a great event for the City of Toledo and will set the tone for family fun for the holiday season.”

If you would like to find out more info about the Ottawa Park Ice Rink call 419 936 2997 or look them up on Facebook