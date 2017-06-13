Depo-Provera: Sterilizing Minorities? | Think Tank

By Online Editor -
Rochelle Russell has dedicated her life honoring her daughter, Breanna Banner, who passed away from the side effects of the Depo-Provera birth control injection.
My daughter, Breanna Banner, passed away from the side effects of this deadly drug that is being pushed on our girls. My Bre was on Depo for 5 years. During this time she experienced a large gain of weight, depression, headaches, blurred vision, anemia and she always had recurring bladder infections.

I thought they were just her growing up. Little did I know, until 5 months ago, after 3 years of no answers as to what caused my healthy 20 year old to have two massive brain bleeds and a stroke 19 days after giving birth to my only grandchild, that her death was caused by Depo-Provera.

I must tell Breanna’s story. I have since found that this is a modern day form of genocide and eugenics practices. I must warn the public and these mothers of this legal danger that HAS a black box warning on it but still allowed to be pushed on our girls.

