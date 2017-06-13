Depo-Provera: Sterilizing Minorities? | Think Tank

My daughter, Breanna Banner, passed away from the side effects of this deadly drug that is being pushed on our girls. My Bre was on Depo for 5 years. During this time she experienced a large gain of weight, depression, headaches, blurred vision, anemia and she always had recurring bladder infections.

I thought they were just her growing up. Little did I know, until 5 months ago, after 3 years of no answers as to what caused my healthy 20 year old to have two massive brain bleeds and a stroke 19 days after giving birth to my only grandchild, that her death was caused by Depo-Provera.

I must tell Breanna’s story. I have since found that this is a modern day form of genocide and eugenics practices. I must warn the public and these mothers of this legal danger that HAS a black box warning on it but still allowed to be pushed on our girls.