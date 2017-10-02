Dr. Jerry Boose honored at Second Baptist Church Pastoral Anniversary

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

Even in his teenage years, before he was a Pastor, and before he was a holder of a doctorate degree, Jerry Boose was a leader amongst his peers, according to Patty Austin. Both attended Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church and were under the leadership of Rev. Dr. John E. Roberts.

“Even while were teenagers, Dr. Boose always encouraged the rest of us to stay on the right path,” she told The Toledo Journal.

So, many years later, removed from his teens, and in his ninth year as the Pastor of Second Baptist Church, 9300 Maumee Western Road, Monclova, Ohio, Dr. Jerry Boose continues to help others stay on the right path.

“Teaching while traveling,” taken from The Holy Bible’s Matthew chapter 8, verses 19-22, was the theme on Sunday September 24. The members of Second Baptist Church, and Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, closed out the second week of honoring Dr. Boose as being the church’s pastor for nine years.

Heading up the anniversary celebration, for the first time, were the men of the church. Deacon Eugene Williams said, “God put it on our hearts to honor our leader, and we look forward to doing it again next year.”

“Being the Pastor of Second Baptist Church has been the best years of my life,” said Dr. Boose. Although he served as a Deacon, at Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, for 15 years, Pastor Boose said he “ran” from the position of leadership for three years.

“With this being the best years of my life, I just want to continue to help others. I like it when we all come together, because in unity, we can do great things,” Dr. Boose said.