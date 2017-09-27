Dr. Staci Perryman honored at birthday celebration

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

To many people in Toledo, the name Perryman may be synonymous with community service. Drs. Tracee and their father Donald Perryman, pastor of Center of Hope, as well as their cousin, Willie Perryman, are three of the more familiar names amongst the family.

But when Dr. Tracee Perryman decided to organize a celebration for her sister, Dr. Staci Perryman-Clark’s 36th birthday, at the Toledo Club, 235 14th St, on Saturday, September 16, Dr. Tracee Perryman wanted to also highlight her sister’s little known accomplishments.

Besides having a 3.87 GPA where she earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, and a 4.0 GPA from Easter Michigan receiving her Master’s Degree, Dr. Staci Perryman-Clark had a 4.0 GPA when she graduated from Michigan State, earning her PhD, Dr. Tracee Perryman told The Toledo Journal. Even more impressive, she said that, her sister went on to become an associate professor at Western Michigan University, at the tender age of 28.

In her three years of graduate studies, Dr. Perryman-Clark, was awarded extremely competitive honors including an MSU King Chavez Parks Future Fellowship Program, an Honorable Mention by the Ford Foundation Diversity Fellowship Program and a Scholar for the Dream Award from the Conference on College Composition and Communication. In addition, she co-edited the Tier I Writing Textbook that is still used today by the instructors teaching the course. And, she also co-authored a guidebook for all instructors teaching Tier I writing.

Although Dr. Staci Perryman-Clark resides in Kalamazoo, Michigan, she’s very active in outreach programs in Toledo, including being the Educational Director at the Center of Hope, overseeing curriculum development. The Center of Hope is the educational outreach program founded by Dr. Tracee Perryman.

“Recognizing her accomplishments is my gift to her,” said Dr. Tracee Perryman, about her sister.

“I want to say I’m surprised about how elaborate everything is, but I’m not; this is typical Tracee,” Dr. Staci Perryman-Clark said.

Some of the other accolades of Dr. Perryman-Clark include being an author, and currently doing research on how to keep African Americans in college, and get them to graduate.

Even though the night was to focus on Dr. Staci Perryman-Clark, she instantly shifted the focus back on her sister.

“Tracee is really a gem to Toledo. Not only is she generous to family, but to the community. We’re a family that believes in service to the community, and Tracee has taught me to serve the community,” Dr. Perryman-Clark said.