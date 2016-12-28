Dunn with Grace share the world of art with young people at Art Tatum Center

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

In an effort to show young people a different world, other than the world of electronics, Brett Collins, library specialist for the Art Tatum African American Resource Center, invited two local artists to the center to share their works.

Brian Dunn, and Alice Grace, former students under the late, renowned artist, Will Clay, brought several pieces of their art collection to the center on Saturday, December 17.

“I want to try and get young people away from the computers, for just a minute, so they can see real art, and know what’s possible,” Mr. Collins told The Toledo Journal.

Since childhood, both artists have been drawing, painting, and creating worlds with their artwork. Mr. Dunn said he brought 14 pieces of his work to show.

“For some of my work, I like to use discarded materials such as window blinds, bathroom tile, and furniture fabric, to show you can create potentially endless works of art, out of seemingly nothing,” he said.

“What I want to pass on to those, here, today, is the inspiration to be able to create something, out of nothing,” Mr. Dunn said.

Ms. Grace brought six of her pieces to the event. She said she likes to use bright color acrylic paints because they add life to her work.

“I try to steer away from dark colors, and instead, use green, yellow, and blue, to show life,” she said. “And what I want people to take away from today is the understanding of what art really is and what goes into creating it. You take various things from the world around us, and combine elements, and shapes, and to make a painting; that’s what I want people to take away from today,” Ms. Grace said.