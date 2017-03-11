BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

When Edward Jaynes, known as “The Big Dipper,” was riding in the car with his two children, Cedric, and Shirayna Jaynes, and his grandchildren, on Sunday, March 5, he was under the assumption he was just having dinner with them at The Black Pearl restaurant, 4630 Heatherdowns Blvd.

Unknown to Ed Jaynes, a host of family, and friends were waiting for him to celebrate his birthday, which was on March 1.

His sister, Dorothea Jaynes, and his two children organized the surprise party.

“My brother is so special to me,” Dorothea Jaynes told The Toledo Journal. “We’ve always had a special connection. My birthday is on March 2, and I’m 10 years younger, so having our birthdays close together helped with that bond,” she said.

“This is the first time we’ve ever gave my daddy a party like this,” said Shirayna Jaynes. “He’s deserving of this party because he’s so special to me,” she said.

Cedric Jaynes revealed how they were able to keep such an elaborate party a secret from his father. “The power of text messaging helped keep it a secret,” he said while laughing. “Over the years I watched my dad set a good example on how to talk and treat people, that I too, embraced his example,” Cedric Jaynes said.

“The only thing I was expecting was to have dinner with my children and grandchildren; everything else was a total surprise,” Ed Jaynes said.

He said the only thing he wants for his birthday was the company he was having with family and friends.

“I have great kids, and family. What they did for me today is truly a blessing,” Ed Jaynes said.