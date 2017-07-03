Former Cowboys & Cowgirls keep Libbey’s legacy alive at fourth all-class reunion

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

Former Cowboys and Cowgirls of Libbey High School gathered at the site of their former school, on Western, and Hawley, on Saturday, June 17 for their fourth annual all-class reunion.

The former students, teachers, and administrators, traded in their horses for cars, and motorcycles, but still brandished their Libbey High School Cowboys hats, and the attitude and pride that was instilled in all, who attended the school.

Francine Boyd, class of 1979, and one of the organizers for Libbey Legacy Lives committee, told The Toledo Journal, “We hold this reunion to try and keep the legacy of our school alive, even though the actual building no longer exists.”

Over the four years, the response has grown, she said. People as far back as classes from the 1950s attended the yearly event.

“What we want people to take home after this event is we’re still a family. Students, teachers, and administrators still get together. That’s what we were taught at Libbey; pride and family,” Ms. Boyd said.

Sonya Coogler, class of 1986, was under a tent helping to serve some of her former classmates food. She admitted that she felt kind of sad that they were gathered on the exact spot that her school used to occupy. But Ms. Coogler quickly followed up by saying, “That even though our school no longer exists, class of 1986 still gets together for various events, but I wish the school board would’ve done more to preserve the historic building.”

Sabina Elizondo-Serrato, class of 1987, was attending the all-class reunion for the first time. “I think this is so awesome. So many nostalgic feelings have been rekindled. Seeing everyone and hearing such good memories talked about, take me back in time. With so much bad going on in the world, it’s so good, and motivating that we’re able to come together, and share such good memories.”

Anyone looking to attend Libbey Legacy Lives meetings, can call Francine Boyd at 419-250-0491, or Keith McCoy Sr. at 419-917-1310.