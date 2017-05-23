BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

Area high school girls spent the day at The University of Toledo learning, and participating in science experiments conducted by professionals in the field. The Eighth Annual Girls in Science was sponsored by WISDOM, Women In Science Day of Meetings, Women in Science of NW, Ohio, and The University of Toledo, on Wednesday, May 10.

In addition to hands on with liquid nitrogen, and DNA, the girls experimented with detergents, and their effect on oil, and water, and they learned how to make solar cells with Blackberry juice.

Edith Kippenham, director of WISDOM, and Susanne Nonekowski, president of Women in Science of NW Ohio, told The Toledo Journal the purpose of the day.

“We want to introduce them to science, through hands on experiments, and show them it’s possible for women to enter the scientific fields,” said Ms. Kippenham. “Studies also show that if teachers, or counselors wait until a girl’s junior or senior year of high school to introduce them to science, that many of them have already steered away from the field; that’s why we target girls in their sophomore year,” Ms. Kippenham said, who, is a chemistry lecturer in the Department of Chemistry at The University of Toledo.

Ms. Nonekowski, works in the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science at The University of Toledo. She said, “I want the girls to know there’s a place for them in STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, fields. I also don’t want them to become discourage by the fact that the field is male dominated.”

Te’Kiyah Baker, 16, attends Woodward High School. Although, at the moment, she said she wasn’t interested in going into science related fields, the day was quite impressive.

“It was interesting; very interesting. I learned things I’ve never learned, and that was awesome,” she said.

Olivia Oshodin, 17, attends Scott High School. Prior to the day’s events, she was going to major in another field, but has since, changed her mind.

“Originally, I was going to major in criminal justice, by now I want to go into nursing,” she said.