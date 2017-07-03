Glass City Church of Christ honors their high school and college grads

By Christopher Matthews

On Sunday June 25, 2017, Glass City Church of Christ held a banquet at the Holiday Inn in Maumee for their graduating members of high school and college.

Glass City Church of Christ has been acknowledging students for over 35 years and bestows gifts upon their high school graduates, e.g. Bibles for them to take with into their journey into adulthood, items they may need, while staying in the dorms at college, as well as a certificates and plaques that honor and acknowledge them for their accomplishments.

Simone Monas, a lifetime member of Glass City and a high school graduate of Notre Dame Academy, plans to attend Morgan State University in the fall. She will major in political science with a minor in Africana Studies. “This is a time that they are honoring are accomplishments and I do feel honored and I think it is a nice going away celebration as I get ready to head off to college,” she said.

A 30-year member, a graduate committee member of Glass City Church of Christ and Owens Community College graduate in Commercial Art Technology, Patrick Lewis expressed that it is a good thing for all of their grads to be recognized. “And, as Simone eluded to this is a good way to send our high school students off before they start their college careers,” said Patrick.

Another 30 year member and a Tiffin University graduate with a BA in Business Administration, Kimberly Henderson, thinks this is an awesome program. She stated, ” It is something that will inspire others to give up or give in and keep on striving to reach your goals.”

Donte Middleton, a lifetime member and a graduate of Rogers High school with plans of attending Ohio Christian University to play basketball and major in childhood education

Minister Christopher McBrayer said, “This is a special event because it gives the younger generation something to look forward to. And whether they have some one to acknowledge them, on their academic achievement or not, they know within the church family they have a platform that will honor them for their achievements.”

Pastor of Glass City Church of Christ, Dr. Robert G Birt, explained, “This event, at its foundation, is meant to honor those who have worked diligently towards their educational goals. The media, most times, highlights African Americans for dis tasteful things. So, we are taking it upon ourselves to highlight African Americans for the things that are productive, such as graduating high school and/or college. And, as a Church we believe two things need to take place in our community for it to be prosperous, one is education, and two is social- economic development. So with that said, education becomes the conduit to social-economic freedom, and that is why we encourage, honor support and pray for our Graduates.”