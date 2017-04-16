BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

Renee Heard-Love, president of the Greater St. Mary’s Adult Choir, wants Christians to know style doesn’t have to be compromised when it comes to being a devout servant of the Lord.

Therefore, as Greater St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, 418 Belmont, does every year, at the beginning of the Spring season, presented their, “Spring into Fashion,” style show on Saturday, April 8.

Forty-eight models, some from Greater St. Mary’s, others from different churches, walked down the runway modeling casual, business, school, eloquent, and church attire.

With some fashion shows, the modeling is usually left up to the women, but St. Mary’s had children, men, and even some Pastors styling the latest attire in Christian wear.

In addition, attendees were treated to the sultry sounds of gospel, jazz artist, CJ Manning, and the comedic talent of Darrell Banks. Lisa Heard, director of the Greater St. Mary’s Creative Art Mime Ministry, also performed for the guests.

And unlike some Pastors, who may have set back to enjoy the festivities, Pastor Robert Lyons, and his assistant, Brian Campbell, tossed on their chef’s hat, and prepared meals for everyone.

