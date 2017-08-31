BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

During his 31 year tenure as the head coach of the Police Athletic League, PAL, Padres baseball team, Herb Mickler won 15 championships, including the 2017 championship in which his team went undefeated.

But on Saturday, August 5 at Gunckel Park, located on Division and Belmont, a retirement party was held for Coach Mickler; officially ending his 31 year career.

Not only were family members and former players in attendance, but Toledo city leaders including Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson, and Councilman Larry Sykes.

Valerie Hughley, Coach Mickler’s daughter, organized the event. “I’m giving my dad this party because he was not only a great man to me, and my two siblings, but to so many other kids in the city,” she told The Toledo Journal.

“I know this retirement is not the end,” said Tami Mickler, daughter. She said, when her father completes one job, he goes on to another.

Brett Revels has been Coach Mickler’s assistant for the past four years, and will be taking over as head coach.

“I have big shoes to fill,” he said. But during the past four years, Coach Revels said he learned a lot from his mentor that will make the job go smoother.

“Coach Mickler taught me to have patience with the kids. Some of them come from totally different backgrounds then others, which requires more patients, was just one of the valuable lessons I learned from him,” Coach Revels said.

“This is overwhelming,” Coach Mickler said about the large turnout of people in attendance at his retirement party. “It makes me feel good seeing so many people here,” he said.

The former 1953, National Golden Gloves, Lightweight Champion, somewhat confirmed his daughter, Tami Mickler’s suspicion of not totally retiring.

Coach Mickler laughed and said, “I’m not going to totally stop helping kids. I’m going to still work with them, and try to help them do well in life. There are too many kids out here that need help.”