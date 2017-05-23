Life Skills Center Family Night

By Christopher T. Matthews

Life Skills Center of Toledo School District located on 1830 Adams St, Toledo, OH, holds first family night. It was a night of food, entertainment, and other opportunities designed to facilitate the growth and development for the students of The Center. As a drop out recovery school, it services students from 16-22 years of age and assists them in obtaining their high school diploma.

Vanice Williams Administrator at the Life Skills Center said, “This is our first time doing family night. We thought it would be in the interest of the student to bring families and students together so we can deal with the whole student, not just part of the student. This event is aimed at dealing with every aspect of the student from mental health, to education, and our aim is to offer any service that will enable our student to stay in school and further their career choices in the future.”

Guest, Keith, “Comedian, Kool Keith,” performed clean comedy, and said that, this was his first time performing at Life Skills Center. However, he has done comedy before, for schools, “And, it is always a good to give back, especially when one uses their gift to do so. Every year, I strive to do something for the community, to play my par,t in giving back to the human condition,” he stated.

A 17-year-old student at Life Skills Center, Veanna Brown, felt that it was interesting, fun and an informative event..

Lex Breseman, a 19-year-old student at the Center said that, it was i a good event for the students.”It enables us to come and interact with each other, although some of the students do not get along. Maybe an event like this, can break that ice that exists between students, and those who may be the loner anti-social types.”

He thought the comic relief from Kool Keith was really funny and he liked his jokes.

Twenty-year-old student, Marquel Watson, thought this was a great way for parents to come and observe what their children are doing in this kind of school environment, especially because, this is a different environment, in respect to a regular school setting.; “This family night is amazing. I am a little dishearten on the basis that my Mom could not attended this evening. But, a lot of families were able to come out and see that we are not just goofing off, they get to bare witness that we are working towards education and career goals,” he said.

Life Skills Center Family Night 1 of 5

A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health, who helps provide adult transitional living for the students who are 18 to 22 years of age, the Lucas County Children Services, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, Toledo Career Institute, YWCA and ProMedica Market on the Green were also present at Life Skills Family Nigh