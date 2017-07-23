Mecca Temple 43 gives away bikes at annual Shrine Day

By Journal Staff Writer

Approximately, 30 children, scrambled to line up behind the particular bicycle they wanted, when instructed by a member of Mecca Temple 43. Then, each was given half a raffle ticket, while the other half was placed in a bag to be drawn. One by one, a winning ticket was announced for each bike, while those who didn’t win, was given a consolation prize.

The event was held on Saturday, July 15, and is a part of the organization’s annual Shrine Day, in which the community has the opportunity to formally meet the members, while being recipients of their charitable contributions.

In addition to the bike give-away, free health screenings was available, there was face painting for the children, and a voter registration table was set up to register potential voters.

Eric Gatling, who holds the position of Chief Rabban of Mecca Temple 43, told The Toledo Journal that the event is also an extension of their many charitable contributions, two of which includes mentoring young people, and providing college scholarships.

Robert Scott Jr. Illustrious Potentate of Mecca Temple 43 said the event gives them the opportunity to meet people within the community, as well as introduce the organization to the public.

“We want people to know who we are, and to know we’re a benevolent organization that believes in helping the community,” he said.

Jeannette Orr brought her three year nephew, Niko Martinez to the event. As she was chasing him down the street as he rode the bike he just won, she said, “This event is really nice. What they’re doing for the community is a good thing.”

Mr. Gatling said the event wouldn’t have been possible without their sponsors Cinderfellaa Cleaning Services, Mecca Court 73 Magnificent Ma’Dames Clown Pozze.