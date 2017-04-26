Mt. Nebo along with eleven churches hold Good Friday service

By Journal Staff Writer

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist, 831 N. Detroit, held their annual Good Friday Service on April 14. Churches attending the service, crossed denominational lines for the special service.

In addition, Johnny Mickler Sr., president and CEO for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northwest Ohio, was awarded The Good Samaritan Award, by attending churches.

Cedric Brock, pastor of Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, told The Toledo Journal the annual service is a time to cross denominational lines to worship, and pray for one another, as well as recognizing the good works of someone within the community.

“I was surprised,” Mr. Mickler said. “It’s great when your works are acknowledged by others, especially from the ministerial group. Anytime you’re recognized by those, who guide people of religious faith, is remarkable,” he said.

Mr. Mickler encourages people to volunteer with Big Brothers, Big Sisters. He said being that most of the children they work with, come from single parent homes, or are below the poverty line, volunteers are always needed.

Big Brothers, Big Sisters can be reached at 419-243-4600 or visit bbbsnwo.org for volunteering information.

Churches participating in the Good Friday service were, Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, Temple of Praise, The Cross Church, Harvest Church, Greater Dreams Church, Glass City Church of Christ, St. Matthews Church, New Beginnings Church, Serenity Church, Hope of Glory, New Bethel Church of God in Christ, and The Ark Church.