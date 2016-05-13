National Day of Prayer observed May 5, on the grounds of Court of Common Pleas

By Journal Staff Writer

Approximately 30 people observed the National Day of Prayer on the grounds of Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, 700 Adams, and directly under the statue of the 25th President of the United States, William McKinley. May 5 marked the 65th year Americans come together, on the first Thursday of May, for the observance.

Robert Cunningham, pastor of Family Faith Church, and co-organizer, said those gathered had a specific agenda that they were going by.

Starting at 10 a.m. the group would begin a two hour Bible reading marathon. At noon, they would officially begin the prayer service.

Pastor Cunningham said, after the marathon, different speakers would prayer for different systems within the country. Some of those bodies were the three branches of government, the prison system, law enforcement, racial harmony, and the armed forces.

“We’re praying for our state, country and the world,” he said.

Kedron Legree, pastor of Living Vine Church, and co-organizer said, “For everyone to come together at one specific time, and pray together is truly a powerful statement.”

The National Day of Prayer was created by a bipartisan group of Congress in 1952, and sign by then, President Harry Truman.