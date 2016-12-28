Parents in Education and TPS Piecing It Together on how to fund your student’s future

By Christopher T. Matthews

Partners in Education in conjunction with Toledo Public Schools hosted an event titled ‘Piecing it Together: how to fund your student’s future.’ Several parents and students were at Scott High School, on Saturday, December 10, 2016, from 10am to 1pm to get informed on the funding.

While enjoying continental breakfast, the participants learned how to access free money for college, via scholarships, financial aids and grants, as well, as how to cut cost on a post high school education, such as get paid to learn a skilled trade.

Robert Cook Jr., a student at Central Catholic High School said that, he is a attending the event so he can get more info on the various economic options that are available regarding college and/or a trade school. He thought the trade school information sounded the best considering today’s economy. But, overall he felt that a trade school seemed to yield a more favorable outcome in getting a higher paying job with less debt incurred over the duration.

Parent, Nicole Rice, feels this is a necessary program and prompted her to get out of bed on a Saturday, with three younger sons, of six. “I think it was imperative to come to the event to learn more about how to access free money for college, scholarships, financial aid and grants.”

Caleb Rice a student at spring says I want to learn more about my economical to ensure a good format, when the time comes for me to attend college.

Start High School student, Brandon Rice, and Caleb Rice of Spring, both thought this was a good opportunity and format to get more information on college funding. It also was a help for them to prepare for high school graduation.

Joe Peterson, Community Hub Director of Scott High School, stated that, it’s a great opportunity anytime they can get the chance to provide information for the parents in the community. “Because, we just want to encourage parental engagement, as well as, community engagement. Our goal, is to prepare the students to be more college career- ready, which will enable that process to be easier,” he explained.

Program Manager of Partners of Education, Wendy Easler, said, “This has been an awesome event that helps parents cut cost for college. With the today’s youth also getting more involved helps the parents financially so, they don’t have to go broke while they attend college.”

“This is our second year and it is sponsored by Toledo public schools. We partnered together so that we could find out what parents wanted and need in regards to post high school education. We will be running these events each semester of the school year it may not be here at Scott High School, but it will be somewhere in the Toledo area,” explained. Michelle Klinger, Executive Director of Partners In Education,

Sierra Avila Lead Education Specialist for Success Mentors at Pickett, who also specializes as a college and career coach; agreed that the event was awesome, and “I appreciate how much I learned about the scholarships and grants. It was definitely very informative and imperative to have programs like this that inform and encourage our children about the resources that are available.”

If interested in more information about the program contact Alicia Kae of Partners of Education at 419-242-2122 or register online at www.partnerstoledo.org