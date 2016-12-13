Pastor Jimmie Jordan Jr. celebrates twenty-two years at Ebenezer

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

For twenty-two years, Pastor Jimmie L. Jordan Jr. has been the leadership at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Ashland Ave. On Sunday, December 4, the members of the church, along with invited guests from Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church, celebrated the momentous occasion.

Debra Everett, evangelist, and co-coordinator of the event, told The Toledo Journal, her and the committee had been planning the celebration since the end of the 21st anniversary.

“We’ve been working on this event since last year,” she said. “It’s been quite an honor planning the event because Pastor Jordan serves the congregation so well; no matter the position or title, he serves everyone equally,” Evangelist Everett stressed.

She said in order to help keep the members of the church focused throughout the year Pastor Jordan came up with a theme that he and the members could focus on. “Step by step, taken from Psalms 119, verse 133, was not only the theme for the day, but for the year,” Evangelist Everett said. “Pastor Jordan may develop another theme for us to focus on for the coming year, or we may keep the present theme as our focal point,” she explained.

“To still be the Pastor after 22 years is an honor and it’s only by God’s grace,” Pastor Jordan said.

He said that, two endeavors, in which he plans on accomplishing in the coming year, is paying off the church mortgage, and starting new projects to help beautify the historic church.

“I really appreciate the gifts, and everything that was done for me today. I will cherish this moment,” Pastor Jordan said.