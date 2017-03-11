Professional and business women presented 52nd Founder’s Day Program

Submitted by Denise Black-Poon

President NANBPWC. Inc. – Toledo Club

Special to The Toledo Journal

The women of the NANBPWC, Inc. – Toledo Club’ (National Association of Negro Business and Professional Clubs, Inc. – Toledo Adult and Youth Clubs) presented their 52nd Annual Founder’s Day/ Women’s History Celebration at the Radisson Hotel on 3100 Glendale at 3:00 p.m. The theme was “Women Trailblazers in Labor and Business”.

The program opened with welcomes from Denise Black-Poon NANBPWC Toledo Club President and KeVon Snodgrass- Toledo Youth Club President and Dr. LaTaunya V .Conley- NANBPWC. Inc North Central District Governor gave greetings on behave of the district.

There was a special presentation of the “Sojourner Truth Award” presented to Senator Edna Brown. This award is the highest award given by the National organization. This award was presented by the North Central District Governor Dr. LaTaunya V. Conley from Elyria Ohio as the highest ranking officer present. Larry Sykes and Yvonne Harper presented Mrs. Edna Brown with a proclamation in her honor from Toledo City Council. In recognition of the Women’s History Program, seven Toledo Area female principals were recognized as a Trailblazer in Leadership and Education” .

The awardee names are:Kathy Gregory- Old West End Academy; Angela Hickman-Richburg- Rosa Parks; Martha Jude-Pickett Elementary; Teresa Quinn-Ella P. Stewart; Janice Richardson- Garfield; Herneika Johnson- Grove Patterson; Katherine Taylor-Navarre and Elizabeth Bethany at Edgewater.

These women received plaques and personalized cakes by the Toledo Club members. The principals were presented by their mentors from the Toledo Public Schools. Dr. Romulus Durant, TPS superintendent, gave special words for his mentor Kathy Gregory and all of the principals who were awarded at the celebration.

The youth club members lighted candles in tribute to the National Founders as Tommie McGhee presented a brief history.

A Silent Auction and raffle was done to promote scholarship and community service. Gift baskets were given to the winners from the audience. Clara Brank was the fundraising chairman.

The Mistress of Ceremony and the Founders Day/Women’s History was Tyra Smith Gabriel.

Mona Bills sang Lift Every Voice and Beverly Tucker sang The Lord’s Prayer.

Special presentations were given to the North Central Governor Dr. LaTaunya V. Conley, Clara Brank – Fundraising Chairman and Tyra Smith Gabriel- Founders Day / Women’s History CelebrationChairman from President Denise Black-Poon.

Youth Club President KeVon Snodgrass gave special remarks as a student in the Toledo Public School system..

President Denise Black-Poon gave special thanks to everywho attended, as well as, for those who have been supporting their programs and projects over years. She stated that, she hoped guests would enjoy the program and take back a special meaning or moment from this day and that is exactly what was done by the guests. So many hearts were filled with the emotions from the stories, as well as, the laughter that brought joy for the special things that each awardee had done.

The Toledo Club will be presenting their Vocal Arts Emerging Artist Competition on Sunday March 26 and hope everyone can attend. Admission is FREE and open to the public.