Rev. Cecil Graham celebrates his third Pastoral Anniversary at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church

By Journal Staff Writer

True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, 739 Russell, celebrated Rev. Cecil Graham’s third Pastoral anniversary on Sunday, April 23. It was the conclusion of two special services, with the first taking place on March 19.

Attending the celebration as invited guests were the members of Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, with their Pastor, Rev. Dr. John E. Roberts delivering the keynote address.

Rev. Graham told The Toledo Journal how it has been an honor serving as the Pastor of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church. He said his primary mission is, “To please God, guide the people and expand the ministry outside of the church walls.”

An example of the expanded church ministry is the church’s State Tested Nursing Assistant, STNA, program. Rev. Graham said those enrolled into the program don’t have to be members of the church. His focus, he expressed, is to help educate, and employ as many people as possible. Within in the coming year, Rev. Graham said he would like to see an expanded program which will include other types of medical careers.

In his three years as Pastor, besides seeing a growth in the congregation, Rev. Graham said he has seen growth in himself.

“A Pastor never stops growing, because he never stops learning. As you grow, as a Pastor, you’re able to align the Word of God, and the Spirit of God, with the needs of the people. So I’ve grown in my ability to discriminate the gospel, and move forward with the mission of Christ,” he said.