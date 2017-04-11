Rev. Dr. W.L. Perryman celebrates twelfth pastoral anniversary as pastor of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church

By Christopher T. Matthews

On Sunday March 26, 2017 Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church was closing their 12th Pastoral Anniversary and celebration with Rev. Dr. John. E. Roberts, pastor of Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church as closing guest speaker. He is not only a good friend to Reverend Dr. W.L. Perryman, but his childhood pastor as well.

Reverend Roberts spoke on the topic of the shepard’s role, and encouraging Rev. Perryman Jr. to continue to be a good shepard to his church and community. He also said that Rev. Perryman. grew up in his church; and is one of their preachers, who is doing a great job, not only in pastoring but in leading the community as well.

Reverend Perryman Jr. explained, “This is a special event to me, overall but it also marks my 25th year of pastoral ministry, and my 12-years being here at Jerusalem.”

“The most relevant thing about the life of the pastor, says Dr. W.L. Perryman Jr., is to live the the life of service, as a servant like Jesus, not to be served, but to come to serve. I am striving to the best of my abilities, over the last 25 years, to be just that, a servant to God and his people.”

When asked about Reverend Roberts, Rev. Perryman replied, “Pastor Roberts, was and is my pastor, my mentor; a lot of things that I learned and acquired about preaching and pastoral work, I did so by observing him. He is a great example, to not only look up to, but to attempt to reach that pinnacle in pastoral ship. It’s hard work, but it takes a Godly effort and to work within faith.”

First Lady Monica J, Perryman said, “I am a peacock proud to be celebrating these 12 years with my husband at JMBC. This has been smooth; it has been a true divine blessing. He has been awesome and is inspirational in the way that he has served his church and community.”