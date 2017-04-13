Robert Scott Jr. Illustrious Potentate honored at 64th ball

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

Behind the fanfare, and ceremony of Mecca Temple 43 Potentate Ball, is an organization that repeatedly gives back to the Toledo community. Mainly, for that reason, over 400 people, local attendees, and those from around the country, attended the 64th Illustrious Potentate Ball, held Saturday, April 1, at the Premier Banquet Hall, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd.

The Ball serves three main purposes; honor the Illustrious Potentate, publicly award graduating seniors with scholarship money, and select a Noble, the title of a male belonging to Mecca Temple 43, as Noble of the year.

James Gregory Hopkins, Master of Ceremony, and Past Potentate, told The Toledo Journal that the organization is benevolent, and seeks out ways to give back to the community.

“Our goal is to increase our charitable donations,” he told those in attendance.

Two graduating seniors, who were unable to attend due to scheduling, were awarded the Theodore R. Patton Scholarship for $1000 each. Mr. Patton was a long time member of Mecca Temple 43, who championed many charitable contributions, passed in December 2016.

Robert L. Scott Jr., Illustrious Potentate, was elected to the position in December 2016, and serves for one calendar year.

“I feel honored tonight,” he said. “The fact that so many people are here adds to my motivation of wanting to do more in the community,” Mr. Scott said.

In addition to giving out the scholarships, Mecca Temple 43 also donates baskets during the Christmas season, gives free haircuts, donates bikes during their Shrine Day, and gives a financial donation to the National Diabetes Initiative, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Potentate Ball 1 of 4

Closing the night was the selecting of the Noble of the year. For 2017, that honor went to two Nobles, instead of one, for their hard work within the organization. Varland Watkins, and Charles Coogler, were both bestowed with that honor.