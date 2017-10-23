Rosezelia Adams ‘The Queen’ celebrates 80th birthday

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

“Our momma is a queen. That’s what we call her, and she has earned that title,” Bertha Worthy, daughter, told The Toledo Journal, at her mother’s, Rosezelia Adams, 80th birthday party, on Saturday, October 14.

Held at the Octagon Number IV, 638 N. University Ave, family, and friends came from throughout the United States, including North Carolina, California, and Las Vegas, to celebrate with the woman affectionately known as the ‘Queen.”

Singing, dancing, and sharing found memories were all a part of the celebration. And to ensure that the memories would be around forever, the entire day was captured on video.

Mrs. Worthy further added that her mother’s example always inspired her to be a better person. She recalls being 10 years old, and her mother who, worked as a surgical tech, took her to work. “By her taking me to work with her, it motivated me to want to work in the health care field,” Mrs. Worthy said. Currently, she’s in school to be a dietician.

Toni Adams remembers the struggles she endure throughout her life. And whenever she needed to talk so her mom, no matter the time of day, Toni Adams said her mom was always there for her.

“She encouraged me, and gave me serenity, and for that, I’m so grateful for my mom; I mean truly grateful,” she said.

Cynthia Savage recalls her mom making enormous sacrifices in order for the family to succeed.

“In my darkest hours, my mom was always there for me,” she said.