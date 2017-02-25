SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 17, 2017) Capt. Jeffrey Ward, (center) commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), and representatives of the ship’s Heritage Committee participate in a cake cutting following an African American/Black History Month celebration on the ship’s mess decks.

Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)