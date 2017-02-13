Scott High hosts manufacturing jobs orientation

By Journal Staff Writer

“I don’t want people, who stay out of town, to get these jobs; I want you to get them,” Pete Gerken, Lucas County Commissioner, told an audience of approximately 600, in the Ben E. Williams Field House of Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd, on Wednesday, January 25.

The event was a work ready orientation, which was collaboration between Lucas County Commissioners, and Toledo Public Schools.

Dr. Carnel Smith, principal of Scott High School, told The Toledo Journal how excited he was for the school to be hosting the event.

“This event is an opportunity to help prepare people for the upcoming, manufacturing jobs coming to Toledo,” he said. Approximately, 11,000 jobs will be coming to the area between now and 2020 Dr. Smith said.

Another reason for his excitement, is that Scott High School will serve as a testing sight in which job seekers will be come to, and apply for those jobs.

“This is a great event,” Dr. Romulus Durant, superintendent, of TPS, said. “This is about revitalizing communities by giving jobs to people who, at one time, may have thought themselves to be un-employable. Having good paying jobs help keep families together,” he said.

Commissioner Gerken informed the audience that the jobs coming to the area will pay a living wage, and benefits. He told his audience how he started off in manufacturing, specifically Chrysler, at the age of 23, and with a child.

“It turned my life around,” Commissioner Gerken said. “It helped pay my way through college, live a good life, and I eventually retired from Chrysler; and I’m proud of it,” he said.

He also gave his audience a warning. Commissioner Gerken said, if they wanted the good paying jobs, with benefits, coming to the area, then they need to stop smoking marijuana; because those companies will be drug testing.

For information visit workreadylucascounty.com