Christopher T. Matthews

On Saturday August 14, 2017, Second Baptist Church held their fourth annual Friends and Family Day Festival at 225 Irwin Rd. in Spencer Township as100 to 200 people enjoyed the event that provided Bouncy houses for the children, as well as food, Gospel, R&B music, Illusionist, comedians and other forms of entertainment.

Pastor Dr. Jerry Boose said that, the day was about friends and family. “This is a program that wraps up summer. It brings entertainment to the congregation and to any and everybody within the community who may want to attend. And, we have supplies and things of that nature for the kids as they prepare to return to school,” he added.

He continued to share that, Second Baptist Church has been blessed to be in the area of Spencer Township and it has been a community that has been very supportive of the church.

As church administer, Sister Shirley Williams, said, “Our pastor always teaches us that the Church is not only within the four walls, you have to go outside in the community because that is where the ministry is. That is what we are doing here by providing free clothing, food, toiletries and entertainment for the community today.”

Will McDaniel was invite to provided Gospel Comedy and illusions for the event. Since it was his first time at Second Baptist, end of the summer event, but none the less, he felt privileged to be there. He thought it was a great opportunity to fellowship, and to be amongst the community.”Sometimes, a lot of people do not get a chance to see live entertainment like the band that is here, and the illusions that we did a little bit ago. I think it is a lot of fun to reach out to the community in this way,” said Mr. McDaniel.

Second Baptist Church Friends and Family Day Festival 1 of 6

Attendee, Terrance Pounds thought it was a great event, not only reaching out to the community, but coming out to have a great time and glorify God. He is looking forward to next year to fellowship and grow and development.