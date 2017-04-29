By Journal Staff Writer

“The message this weekend gave us insight on what takes place in the spirit of Christ. I truly believe some lives have changed as a result of this conference,” said Renarda Shumpert, Trustee at Second Baptist Church, 9300 Maumee Western Rd., in Monclova, Ohio. Mr. Shumpert described what he believed happen to the men of Second Baptist Church, at their annual Men’s Day Conference, held Saturday, and Sunday, April 22 and 23.

On Saturday, Dr. E. Lamont Monford Sr. of Philippi Baptist Church in Lima, Ohio, and Deacon LeRoy Bates of Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, conducted workshops, centered around the theme of the event, “From Boys to Men.”

Dr. Aaron Chapman from Dedicated to Christ Church in Detroit, Michigan, delivered the address at the morning service on Sunday, April 23. While Pastor Derrick McDonald of Prospect Baptist Church delivered the afternoon address.

Rev. Dr. Jerry Boose, Pastor at Second Baptist Church congratulated the men of his church, for not only stepping up during the conference, but all year round.

Second Baptist Church Annual Men’s Day Conference 1 of 2

“The theme, ‘From Boys to Men,’ is more about the spiritual development, than the physical,” he said. “That’s why I’m proud of the men at Second Baptist; they’ve accepted to grow spiritually,” Rev. Boose said.

He pointed out that, alot of churches are usually filled with women, and void of men, but at Second Baptist, not only are men present, but they take their role very seriously.