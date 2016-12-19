Sena’s Quality Adult Care plays Santa to adopted family

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

Approximately two weeks before Christmas, the staff of Sena’s Quality Adult Care took on the characteristics of Santa Claus when they adopted the family of Jacky Williams. But instead of flying in a reindeer pulled sled, the owner, Charsena Braswell, her staff, and the four children of Ms. Williams gathered at a north Toledo home on Saturday, December 10, to receive those gifts, meet Santa, and enjoy light refreshments.

And although Ms. Williams’ four boys, Jerimiah, Darjuan, Damiere, and Gary, attempted to lobby her into allowing them to open their gifts, over 20 gift wrapped presents, she, instead, encouraged them to wait, and tell Santa Claus, who made a special appearance, the things they would like for Christmas.

Several weeks prior to the day, Ms. Williams would receive the gifts, Ms. Braswell and the staff made a list of those families, who they knew would be most in need of being adopted for Christmas. Ms. Williams was selected because she had the most children, according to Ms. Braswell.

“For the fifth year, we’ve been able to make Christmas that much easier on a family,” Ms. Braswell told The Toledo Journal.

“I was so shocked to find out I was selected. To know someone is thinking about me, and my family this time of the year is truly a blessing,” said Ms. Williams.

Sena’s Quality Adult Care takes care of individuals, 18-40 years of age, with developmental disabilities, by providing day programs, and having supportive living services in homes. They are located at 3235 West Laskey and for more information call (419) 244-5128.

Ms. Braswell thanked Ava’s Party Pal for providing the Santa Claus. Ava’s Party Pal can be reached at 419.410.4351