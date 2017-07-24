By Christopher T. Matthews

Last month, on Saturday June 24, 2017, several senior citizens attended the Spencer Township Neighborhood Center’s fourth annual 60+ Senior Prom.

The Senior Prom was originally inspired by Jacky Dale, who never went to her high school prom, and thought it would be a good idea to have a prom for the citizens and the community of The Spencer Township Neighborhood Center.

It has been three years since she brought the Senior Prom to fruition at the Spencer Township Neighborhood Center and the fourth Annual Senior Prom is turning out to have more attending in juxtaposition to 15 attendees and three years ago.

Jacky Dale said, “This is the biggest turnout yet, I am thankful and happy to see this event continue to grow, it’s good to see the seniors participate in a social event such as this one.”

Director of Spencer Township Neighborhood Center, Carol Schull, feels that the event gets bigger and better every year. “Jacky has put a lot of thought and consideration into planning and decorating the Senor Proms throughout the last four years. I think this is a great event for the seniors to partake in, it gives them something to look forward to from year to year, and it is something that they can come out to socialize, party and dance a little and just have a plain ole’ good time.”

Spencer Township Neighborhood Center Hosts 4th annual 60+ Senior Prom 1 of 7

“This is my first time at the event, and I am honored to be here accompanying Ms. Mattie Taylor Brown for the evening,” said, Mr. Thomas Welch.

Juandean Webb says I started attending the Senior center back in December of 2016, and it was brought to my attention about the festivities that take place in June such as the Senior Prom, so I decide that I would have to drop in and see what it was all about; this is the first senior prom that I attended, and I must say this is a really nice event, it is well decorated, and it has a real prom type feel to it.

Mattie Taylor-Brown would like to give special thanks to Veronica Morgan and Louis Morgan for supporting the Senior Prom, Jacky Dale of the Spencer Township for hosting and prepping the event, Total Image Limousine of Monclova, OH, and the Driver for the evening, Scott Jackson, all the people who participated in any way and especially to the Spencer Township Neighborhood Center for hosting the event.