Start High School hosts art fair in a college preview atmosphere for nine schools

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

Although still in elementary, children from nine schools that feed into Start High School, 2010 Tremainsville Rd, had the opportunity to experience a college preview day type atmosphere. Multiple events were taking place, children and their parents had an opportunity to tour part of the school, and students of Start, displayed their various artistic talents for the large turnout of parents, and their children on Wednesday, March 15.

But what made the day extra special for the children of the feeder schools was the fact that their art work was on display at Start for all to see.

Naeem Boraby and Barbie Urbanski are art teachers at Whittier Elementary. They told The Toledo Journal how the fact that the students’ art work, would be on display, kept the children excited up until the event.

“The children have been so excited leading up to today that they couldn’t stop talking about it,” Mr. Boraby said.

“Not only is this event important for the children, but the community, as well. Parents have the opportunity to see what we’re teaching their children,” Ms. Urbanski said. “Today is such a huge self-esteem booster that it encourages the children to continue working,” she said.

In addition to the displays, students of Start entertained their potential, future classmates with song, dance, and musical instruments. Madisun White, a senior at Start, plays the Ukulele, Cello and Piano. She played the Ukulele, while a singing a song.

“The music program, here at Start, is fantastic,” she said. “I’m pretty confident that the children will be impressed with what’s offered here,” Madisun said.

One person impressed with the art fair was Ja’Kaylynn Lanier-Payne, a fourth grade artist who attends Old Orchard Elementary, and who said, she plans on attending the high school.

“It’s so awesome having my work on display,” she said. “I want to attend Start High School,” Ja’Kaylynn said.

“The art program here at Start is amazing,” said Camay Ensley, an Eighth grader at Whittier Elementary. “There’s so much diverse art work, and programs here; I’m definitely looking forward to coming next year,” she said.

Antonia Walden, an Eighth grader at Whittier Elementary, said, “I love the fact my art work is being promoted.” Today’s event further encourages me to open an art gallery once I’m finished with school,” Antonia said.