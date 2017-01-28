BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

“….When Latino, and Latina people are called criminals, and rapists, we rise. When people with disabilities are mocked, we rise. When our black youth are in fear of those who are sworn to protect them, we rise,” was the rallying call of Penny Tullis, of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio, as over 300 people, mostly women, began their march at East Toledo’s International Park, on Friday, January 20.

Planned, and organized during the 2016 Presidential elections, due to the negative, and offensive comments made toward various segments of the country’s population by then, Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump, the Unity March was going to happen, no matter who won the election, according to Lisa McDuffie, president and CEO of YWCA of NW Ohio.

“Our goal was to come together, peacefully, in the name of unity,” Mrs. McDuffie told The Toledo Journal. “Based on what was shared with us, from members of the community, we, and other like-minded organizations, wanted to share those fears, and concerns expressed to us, and let the community know we our their voice. Some people may be here today to protest the election of President Donald Trump, but that’s not necessarily the case for the YWCA; our objective is to bring everyone together,” she said.

Attendees at the march, gathered under, and around the Gazebo at East Toledo’s International Park. Then, the marchers headed across the Martin Luther King Bridge, going toward the Trinity Episcopal Church, 316 Adams St., where a full itinerary of speakers, poets, and singers completed the day. Afterwards, those present, were encouraged to sign up, and volunteer at the 20 different organizations present.

“This is a call to action for people to realize they have a social responsibility, in terms of holding our elected leaders accountable for their duties,” Mrs. McDuffie explained.

She told the marchers, “Some of you are here because you’re angry, or afraid. Some of you are here because you care about the human and civil right of others. We all have similarities regardless of our gender, or color of our skin, and for that reason, we will stand united.”

Beverly Lyles attended the march because she said she was concerned about the nation, her community, and family, because she doesn’t believe that President Trump is concerned about being just to the vast majority of Americans.

“What I want to see come out of today, is a community that comes together regardless of color, and truly be concerned for one another,” she said.

Maya Ruswinkle was motivated to attend the march by the negative comments made by then, Presidential candidate, Donald Trump, about different minority groups, and his appointment to the office of President, by the Electoral College.

“Everyone should be able to love, who they love, and not experiencing any problems, or get ridiculed by people, especially from the President of the United States,” she stated,