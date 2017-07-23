The Byrds flock to family reunion and birthday celebration

BY JURRY TAALIB-DEEN

Journal Staff Writer

The Byrd family has a lot to be thankful for, according to family members. In the past, they’ve lost love ones such as James Byrd, Michael Byrd Sr. and Sammy Byrd Jr., But on Saturday, July 15, family, as far away as Georgia flocked to the shelter house at Westwood Park, 4065 Airedale, for their family reunion, and to celebrate the birthdays of the late, Luella Byrd, and her son Alex.

A cake that read, “Happy Birthday Alex, and Granny,” sat on one of the serving tables. And on each one of guests tables sat a handmade, boxing ring, with a different number in it; representing a round of a boxing match. The craft was a tribute to Alex Byrd who boxed professionally.

Michael Byrd, grandson to Luella Byrd, told The Toledo Journal, “We combined the birthdays, with the family reunion to bring us all together.”

“Togetherness,” is what I would theme today, because so many of us are here to celebrate,” said Betty Jones, the oldest child of Luella Byrd. “The family that prays together, stays together,” she said.

Alex Byrd, who turned 57, was born exactly 30 years after his mother. “I always felt a special bond with my mother, being that we were born on the same day,” he said.

But the thing that surprised Alex Byrd the most was the fact that he didn’t, originally know that the family reunion would be held on his birthday, nor did he know that so many people would show up, to celebrate with him.