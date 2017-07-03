The Toledo Horsemen’s Club Fund Raising Event

By Christopher T. Matthews

On Saturday June J4th The Toledo Horsemen Club had a cookout/fundraising event on the corner of Detroit Ave and Nebraska Ave to support youth. They plan to get together with a club from Detroit, Michigan, at Harry Hughes Youth Equestrian Center in Swanton, Ohio for a camping event this August from the 11th -13th.

The Toledo Horsemen Club (THC) is a non-profit organization, established 25 years ago. They participate in various activities, donating their time and horses to back to school and holiday events, as well as, various community events with and for the City of Toledo.

Frank Huddleston, the current President of The Toledo Horsemen’s Club, said that the club gets involved with the inner city youth. “We expose them to the horses and things that have to deal with nature and the outdoor life. We bring this way of life to them to heighten their awareness and educate them, and it is our way of giving back to the community,” he explained.

As the former president of The Toledo Horsemen’s Club, James Brooks, went into a little more detail telling The Toledo Journal that when they were formed 25 years ago they rode in parades, as well as, giving children rides on the horses.,”The love of horses, teaching children how to saddle up, ride horses and the proper safety procedures is what the Toledo Horsemen’s Club represents, Brooks said.

Master Chef and cook for the day was Walt Isom. He enjoyed being there, being part of the Club and what it represents to and for the people of our community. He said that, to join the club there is a slight fee, or more like a donation.

Calvin Brown has been a part of the club for over four years and he said that. he joined because he has always had a fascination for horses. And, he enjoys educating the inner city youths about what rural living is like and introducing them to something other than what exist in the concrete inner-city.

Toledo Horsemen Club 1 of 2

For any question about events or the Club itself, contact Frank Huddleston @ 567-249-2391 or look them up on Facebook.