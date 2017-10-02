Thousands support Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio’s Race for the Cure

Christopher T. Matthews

Thousands of supporters gathered in downtown Toledo, on Sunday September 24, 2017, for the Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio’s Annual Race for the Cure, to celebrate survivors of cancer and to keep their loved ones name alive, who passed from the disease.

According to Desmond Strooh marketing and communication director of the event, one in eight women are affected by breast Cancer and the Race usually raises about a million dollars. Seventy-five percent of the funds go toward local community grants that support local woman and men, who are in need, not to mention 25% goes toward research for the cure for cancer.

Mr. Strooh further expressed how the funding helps the local YWCA fund a program that reduces incidents pertaining to breast cancer amongst the African American community. It appears that 40% more likely to pass away from breast cancer than any other ethnicity, with northwest Ohio having a 34% rate.

“The money that is generated at the event helps make more survivors who otherwise do not have resources to gain access to proper health care and early detection methods,” he explained.

Retired Assistant Director, Stephen A. Kemp, for UAW 2B attends the Race for the Cure in memory of his father and other family members who have passed from cancer. Mr. Kemp expressed the importance on staying progressive when it comes to one’s health.

Shay Hampton said, “I have come out to support my mother, who is an eight-year survivor, Barbara Hampton. She was diagnosed with cancer, and then went through the chemo process and she is alive and well. And, we hope and pray this upon everybody who has been diagnosed with cancer.”