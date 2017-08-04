Trigg, Mack family reunion still going strong after 38 years

By Journal Staff Writer

Like clockwork, the Trigg, Mack family reunion continues to be held annually, as family from all over the United States, gathered at Georgia Trigg’s house, the matriarch of the family, in her West Toledo Home.

Six generations met the weekend of July 21 through July 23, to share fond memories, and make new ones.

Kicking off the reunion was a candlelight service held on Friday, July 21, remembering D’Andre A. Mack, who passed on January 29, 2017 in a car accident, and Harmony Reign Dotson, who was stillborn on June 11, 2017.

Saturday’s event was a cookout held at Georgia Trigg’s house, and Sunday closed out the reunion with a family breakfast, and church service.

“This has been a wonderful weekend,” Ms. Trigg told The Toledo Journal. “We had family drive as far away as Tacoma, Washington, through the rain, and storm, just to be here,” she said.

Micaiah Mack, 19, lives in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She said it was really interesting meeting members she had never met before, as well as learning more about her family history.

Sharon Gamble, who, Ms. Trigg insisted speak to The Toledo Journal, is someone Ms. Trigg calls her adopted daughter. Ms. Gamble is a close friend to Ms. Trigg, five years to be exact, and helps her with various duties at her home. Ms. Gamble said it was an honor to be invited, as well as meet members of her newly acquired family.