Featured image caption: Tiffani Townsend a recipient of Walk the Word Scholarship

Submitted By Linda Flowers

On March 4, 2017 Walk the Word Ministry (WTWM) hosted a full house signature event of guests who were pre-paid and attended “Walk the Word Scholarship Gala”. These guests filled the grand ballroom at Parkway Place dressed in their “Semi-formal to Formal” attire and was served a meal delightful to the palate by one of the 50 recruited host and hostesses. The evening festivities also included a live band, raffle gifts and baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

Not a typical scholarship program…WTWM Scholarship targets high school graduates, adults continued education within the community and our congregation. It recognizes community and civic engagement, not simply academic achievements. WTWM Scholarship Program promotes healthier communities and a better Toledo, Ohio. This unique program supports the pursuit of any form of credible post-secondary education or training, including university, college, trade and apprenticeship programs.

There were three scholarship recipients and they were: Brianna Smith a 2017 graduate of Springfield High School who will be attending Miami University majoring in psychology and pre-med studies; Tiffani Townsend, student at Professional Skills Institute and Douglas “Trey” Robinson, III, 2017 graduate of Central Catholic and plans to attend Morehouse or BGSU to major in interactive media studies.

“My prayer is that the community will see the relevancy of this program and understand how it will benefit them, our communities as well as Toledo, Ohio as a whole”, states Pastor Pettaway. “If we plant the right seed, we will reap the right plant”. the evening’s emcee 13 ABC Kristian Brown with our returning esteemed hostess Alexis Means also of 13 ABC news.

In the spirit of fun competition, WTWM hosts and hostesses competed for bragging rights and title of Walk the Word Ministry Top Host or Hostess. The winner announced that night and determined by their efforts of collected donations and amounts of individual tips collected by their table guests.

Patricia Turner, WTWM Scholarship Gala Chairperson and event planning committee members Diane Robinson, Brenda DuHart, Kim Greene, Sandra Davis, Ruth Henderson, Shelly Walker and Kathy Bolding. Along with team leaders, Joan Parker, Earl Hopings, Tina Brown, Shiretta Grier and Charles Coogler all worked hard to ensure the success of this fundraiser.

All proceeds of this event used to benefit Walk the Word Ministry Scholarship Program.

For further information about Walk the Word Ministry please visit www.walkthewrord.org or call (419) 752-9130 and email us at scholarship@walktheword.org.