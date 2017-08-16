Feature Image: Dennis, Chris and Anthony Byrd

By Christopher T. Matthews

Hundreds of Woodward High School Polar Bear alumni attended the third annual class reunion event on Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Evolution Night Club located on 519 N. Reynolds Rd. Toledo OH.

Sharon Collier-McAlister Class of 75 and committee member said, “It’s a celebration filled with reminiscent and memorable moments, it’s about connecting with each other; with those people we have not seen in awhile. Some of our peers have passed so it is an opportunity to connect with their love ones, and pay homage; Woodward High School was the best place to be.”

Councilwoman Yvonne Harper for the district, class of 67 and part of the reunion committee felt it was a blessing when all of them can come together, especially those that have not seen each other in years.”There are not many opportunities for a gathering like this, and it is so important for us from Woodward and the Stickney area to unite and come back and give something to the area that spawned us. It is so rewarding to be a council person and represent the area that you come from and to be gathered here today,” she stated.

Jeanne Cranon-Fuqua of Barnett Construction, Class of 77 sponsor, and part of the reunion committee feels that The Woodward Polar Bears are a very strong close family. “We are all over the country. When we call on each other for help and assistance, we are always there for one another and we roll deep, I like what the committee has done since the fruition of this gathering and some of the proceeds go to help in other events and students in the Woodward community,” according to Ms. Cranon-Fuqua.

Class of 73 Michael Bell, former Toledo Mayor thinks that so often “We get disconnected from each other, because they move to other areas; I have not seen some of these beautify people in 10-20 years. So to understand that, we have gone through some of the same things in life. And, to be able to move forward, and to be able to be successful and then gather years later to share memories and enjoy each other is a beautiful thing.”

Woodward Polar Bears Reunion 1 of 4

Chris, Class of 82, Dennis, Class of 72 and Anthony Byrd, Class of 78; The Byrd Brothers agree that it is a special and awesome event; they collectively feel good about being able to be present and catch up with so many of the alumni that they have not seen in decades. They expressed how great the opportunity has been and they look forward to future gathering with their peers and alumni.

Sheila Daniels-Bell expressed that, she decided to create a reunion for the Woodward Polar Bears from the Classes of 60-90. “We have not had a reunion in such a long time, so in 2013, we gave it a shot, and two years after that in 2015 it was a success as well. So here we are for are third reunion and it has grown so much and we look forward to future events. The next reunion will take place 2019 so we have them every two years,” said Ms Daniels- Bell.

Ms. Daniels-Bell shared that the third year is special because they will have a gospel event at True Vine Church, led by the Byrd Brothers, a gospel group and who are Polar Bear graduates as well.

I would like to thank all of the sponsors, alumni, and people who helped make this possible.